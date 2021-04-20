Last updated on .From the section QPR

Angel Rangel tasted victory at Wembley twice with Swansea City

Former Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City right-back Angel Rangel has retired from football at the age of 38.

The Spaniard last played for QPR in July 2020 when he tore his Achilles tendon. against Luton Town.

He will be best remembered for his time with the Swans between 2007 and 2018, helping the club win two promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Rangel was in the Swansea side that won their first major trophy when they beat Bradford in the 2013 League Cup final.

"I was ready to go back to train with QPR, but my youngest - he's 10 - said he missed me, and I was his best friend," Rangel told the Swansea City website. external-link

"That broke my heart. I've been away from home for three years, so I just thought what am I doing? I'm 38, just enjoy family time.

"I'm healthy and I've got lots of incredible memories, so it's the right time for me to retire."

Rangel scored 10 goals in 374 games for the Swans and was part of the side that won the 2011 Championship play-off final against Reading, staying with the club for the entirety of their seven-year spell in the top flight.

His final game for the club was Swansea's 2-1 loss to Stoke City on the last day of the 2017-18 season that saw them relegated back to the Championship.

He moved to QPR that summer, playing 41 times over two seasons and despite leaving Loftus Road last year the R's helped him with his rehabilitation from his injury..