Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There are four rounds of fixtures left in the Scottish Premiership and Wednesday's matches bring the race for Europe and battle against the drop into focus.

With two earlier kick-offs, a mid-evening match and three at the traditional 19:45 time, players coming off and on to the pitch will be eager to know what the score is around the country.

Stephen Glass takes charge of his first league match as Aberdeen manager, welcoming second-placed Celtic, while there's a Lanarkshire derby and a Scottish Cup quarter-final rehearsal.

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (Wed, 18:00 BST)

Bottom side Hamilton, who are two points off Kilmarnock and three behind Ross County, have no new injury worries for the Lanarkshire derby. Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton as well as Scott Martin, Marios Ogkmpoe, Lewis Smith, Nathan Thomas, David Templeton, Shaun Want and Andy Winter remain out.

Tony Watt misses out for Motherwell and a late decision will be made on Jordan Roberts, but midfielder Allan Campbell is fit to play after coming off with cramp in the win over Greenock Morton. Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox, Liam Grimshaw, Eddie Nolan, Sherwin Seedorf and Harry Smith are injured.

Motherwell could seal safety with victory, so long as Kilmarnock do not win against Dundee United.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "It can get nervous but it all comes down to how we play. We have quite a lot of young players who don't really understand the word fear when you are going to play football. I keep on saying to them if it was a cup final tomorrow how would you prepare? Go and prepare the same way."

Motherwell midfielder Mark O'Hara: "The two years I have been here we have not done well against Hamilton. It's disappointing for us and it feels as if we are letting the fans down a bit, so hopefully we can rectify that."

Did you know? Hamilton have won all three of this season's Lanarkshire derbies and are unbeaten in their past five meetings with Motherwell, who last beat Accies in 2019.

Pick your Hamilton Academical XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v Livingston (18:00 BST)

Third-placed Hibernian lead Aberdeen by four points and Hibs head coach Jack Ross has "one or two concerns" following Sunday's Scottish Cup win at Stranraer. Chris Cadden is hoping to recover from the training-ground knock that forced him out of the squad at the weekend. Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out but Steven Bradley is fit again.

Livingston's fading chances of catching Aberdeen could evaporate, with the sides currently separated by eight points. Livi midfielder Steve Lawson has been told his season is over after breaking a bone in his foot. Left-back Julien Serrano was again missing with a knock as David Martindale's team exited he Scottish Cup on penalties to Aberdeen on Saturday. Scott Robinson is out of favour following a disciplinary issue.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "We probably would have liked our home form to be stronger this season. Our away form has been really, really good."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We won 3-0 the last time we went to Easter Road but we caught Hibs on the hop, everything fell our way. It will be a totally different game this time."

Did you know? Livi's biggest league win this season was their 3-0 triumph at Easter Road in January.

Pick your Hibernian XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Rangers (19:00 BST)

St Johnstone are without on-loan winger Glenn Middleton against his parent club and manager Callum Davidson says he has "a few knocks" to deal with. Murray Davidson misses out.

Rangers captain James Tavernier returned to the squad following injury on Sunday but was an unused substitute in the win over Celtic. Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic remain out while the club are awaiting the outcome of appeals against suspensions for Calvin Bassey, Nathan Patterson and Bongani Zungu.

These sides will meet again in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Losing Glenn Middleton is a big blow from the attacking side of things as we will be without him for these two games. I will probably make one or two changes and then make another couple for the quarter-final."

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister: "We're strong. We're waiting to see what happens with the suspension of the boys but everyone else is good. We will freshen up, though, I'd imagine."

Did you know? St Johnstone's last McDiarmid Park win over Rangers came in 2010 but they have won twice at Ibrox since that 4-1 victory.

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Aberdeen v Celtic (19:45 BST)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is unlikely to play after coming off injured during the weekend cup win over Livingston while Ryan Hedges, Greg Leigh and Michael Devlin remain out. Jack McKenzie is available again after being ineligible on Saturday. The Dons play their first league match under manager Stephen Glass.

Midfielder Tom Rogic is back in Celtic's squad after missing Sunday's defeat by Rangers but James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Christopher Jullien remain out. Celtic captain Scott Brown will join Aberdeen this summer.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Top professionals go into games trying to win for their team, so I have no doubt that if Scott plays, he will be doing everything he can with no concern that he is coming to Aberdeen next year and that is the reason we want him at our club."

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "We have come off the back of tremendous success over a long period of time. This season, in the middle of a pandemic, there has been a huge amount of challenges and that is certainly not an excuse, we underperformed and had a poor season by our standards."

Did you know? Aberdeen have taken two points from their past 10 meetings with Celtic but one of those came this season in a 3-3 draw at Pittodrie.

Pick your Aberdeen XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v Dundee United (19:45 BST)

Second-bottom Kilmarnock are at full strength.

Dundee United will be without goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who has a wrist injury, with Deniz Mehmet expected to deputise. Declan Glass and Dillon Powers remain out.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "Since we've come in there's been a positive vibe. Where the confidence levels have risen, that's simply because we've started to score goals. We've got 15 in the last five games so that helps the belief."

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher: "When you miss out on the top six, as we did by a point or so, then you are disappointed but you know you are going into the bottom six and teams are fighting for their lives. You have got to be prepared to roll your sleeves up and win that battle before anything else."

Did you know? Thirteen points separate Dundee United and second-bottom Kilmarnock, meaning the Tangerines are the only bottom six team Killie definitely cannot overtake before the end of the season.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v St Mirren (19:45 BST)

Ross County should have defender Carl Tremarco available after a recent knock but Mohamed Maouche could miss out with a tight hamstring and Callum Morris, Tom Grivosti and Connor Randall are out for the rest of the season.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says he will be without "13 or 14 outfield players", including Jake Doyle-Hughes, Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Marcus Fraser, Jonathan Obika and Dylan Reid. Collin Quaner and Eamonn Brophy are injury doubts.

Ross County manager John Hughes: "The consistency of performance has been a little bit frustrating but in terms of effort and commitment and wanting to improve individually and collectively, it is there and it is just a case of bringing it together on match day. It is the time to show courage and embrace it."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Not ideal but hopefully we will have enough there to go and get the job done. We still have a good enough squad to put a decent starting team on the park."

Did you know?: St Mirren are unbeaten in their past four meetings with Ross County, who last beat the Buddies in 2019.

Pick your Ross County XI



















Select formation Confirm team