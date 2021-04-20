Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last time out was a disaster for for Amy Irons, who failed to score a single Sportscene Predictions point in defeat to former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.
But can BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter bounce back with victory against former Scotland defender Steven Pressley?
|Amy
|Steven
|Hamilton v Motherwell
|1-1
|2-2
|Hibernian v Livingston
|2-0
|3-1
|St Johnstone v Rangers
|0-2
|1-2
|Aberdeen v Celtic
|1-2
|1-2
|Kilmarnock v Dundee United
|1-0
|2-1
|Ross County v St Mirren
|2-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hamilton v Motherwell (18:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Steven's prediction: 2-2
Hibernian v Livingston (18:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Steven's prediction: 3-1
St Johnstone v Rangers (19:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Steven's prediction: 1-2
Aberdeen v Celtic (19:45)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Steven's prediction: 1-2
Kilmarnock v Dundee United (19:45)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Steven's prediction: 2-1
Ross County v St Mirren (19:45)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Steven's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Stuart Kettlewell
|110
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Stephen Robinson
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Tam Cowan
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Charlie Adam
|20
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,500
|Pundits
|1,480
|Amy v Pundits
|P31
|W10
|D8
|L13