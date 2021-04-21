Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Shelley Kerr will be one of Wednesday's Sportscene guests

Shelley Kerr and James McFadden will join Steven Thompson for highlights of all Wednesday's Scottish Premiership games on Sportscene.

The former Scotland boss and ex-Scotland forwards will be on BBC One Scotland from 22:45 BST.

All 12 teams are in action, with coverage on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website.

Also on Wednesday, BBC Alba will broadcast live coverage of Celtic v Rangers in SWPL1 from 19:30.

And, later, the channel will provide full match coverage of Hamilton Academical v Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership from 22:15.