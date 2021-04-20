Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Defeat to Rangers on Sunday ended Scott Brown's final chance of adding to his Celtic trophy count

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy will have "no issues" selecting Scott Brown on Wednesday to face Aberdeen, the side he joins this summer.

The skipper will leave Celtic after 14 years and 22 trophies to take a player-coach role under Stephen Glass.

Brown, 35, will end his final campaign without silverware after Celtic's Scottish Cup last-16 defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

"I know Scott inside out, I know how he operates," said Kennedy.

"He is the ultimate professional and regardless of who he's representing he's fully committed to the cause.

"So I have no issues in terms of Scott approaching this game."

New Aberdeen manager Glass "would prefer" Brown not to feature, because he believes his absence would enhance his side's chance of victory as they try to catch third-place Hibernian, who are four points ahead with four Scottish Premiership games left.

Glass, who began his tenure by leading Aberdeen into the Scottish Cup last eight with a shootout win over Livingston, dismissed any notion of Brown being burdened by split loyalties.

"I have no doubt that if Scott plays he will be doing everything he can with no concern that he is coming to Aberdeen next year - and that is the reason we want him at our club," he said.

"I would prefer he doesn't play, purely for the fact I don't want the best Celtic players to play, not because he is coming here next year.

"I won't speak to him until after the game, out of respect for him and John."

McKay arrival 'is good timing'

Kennedy has welcomed the early arrival of new Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay, who began work on Monday in the wake of an Old Firm defeat that confirmed Celtic will end the season trophy-less for the first time since 2010.

The 42-year-old's move from Scottish Rugby, originally scheduled for summer, was brought forward earlier this month and he is working in tandem with Peter Lawwell before the latter steps down on 1 July.

Celtic's search for a permanent manager, following Neil Lennon's departure in February, remains ongoing.

"There are demands straight away in terms of getting the squad together, getting the team prepared and then you are going into European competition very quickly before your domestic season starts, so I think it is good timing," said Kennedy.

"He comes in, gets a feel for the place, gets an understanding of how it operates and what he might have to do and that will make the transition easier, having Peter there to help him with that."