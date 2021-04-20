Fitzpatrick gives Glenavon the lead at Milltown

Glenavon kept their hopes of finishing in the top six of the Irish Premiership alive with an entertaining 4-3 win at Warrenpoint Town.

The Lurgan Blues led 4-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Matthew Fitzpatrick, two by Danny Purkis and a Danny Wallace own goal, with Ryan Swan's header responding for Town.

Warrenpoint rallied in the second-half through Adam Carroll and Fra McCaffrey.

However the home side were unable to find an equaliser.

Glenavon made a perfect start with a goal inside the opening three minutes.

Warrenpoint defender Colm Deasy lost possession inside his own half and although Peter Campbell's cross from the left was completely miskicked by Purkis, the ball fell perfectly for his strike partner Fitzpatrick to find the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The visitors came close to doubling their advantage on 10 minutes when Calvin Douglas' 25-yard drive took a slight deflection but Warrenpoint keeper Andy Coleman sprang across his goal to turn the effort behind.

Warrenpoint's first effort came from Carroll's whose first-time snap-shot was straight at Craig Hyland, who handled confidently.

The visitors doubled their lead on 19 minutes when Sean Ward's cross from the right looked to be headed into Coleman's hands but Fiztpatrick got up above the keeper to cleanly nod the ball down for Purkis to convert from close range.

Warrenpoint grabbed a lifeline on 28 minutes when Deasy hoisted in a deep cross from the right and Swan jumped with Aaron Harmon. The striker's header looked to take a slight deflection off the Glenavon defender which saw the ball loop over Hyland, who got a hand to the effort but couldn't keep it out.

But the visitors restored their two-goal cushion on 35 minutes. An incisive Glenavon move down the left saw Campbell drill the ball across the face of goal and Warrenpoint defender Wallace appeared to get the final touch into his own net, under pressure from Purkis.

Warrenpoint should have cut the deficit when Kealan Dillon's through ball put Alan O'Sullivan through on goal and although the striker forced the ball past Hyland, the keeper got enough of a touch to take the pace off the ball and allow Colin Coates to get back to clear off the line.

That miss became even more important two minutes later when Purkis was brought down by Daniel Byrne as he tried to connect with Fitzpatrick's cross and the striker dusted himself down to send Coleman the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Amazingly, Warrenpoint spurned another chance to reduce the deficit in first half injury time when Luke Gallagher's pass released O'Sullivan but Hyland was quickly off his line to block the effort with his body.

McCaffrey finishes fine team goal for Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint turned the game on its head with two goals inside the opening five minutes of the second half.

Within 45 seconds of the restart, Swan saw an effort trundle along the ground and come back off the post but Carroll was on hand to blast home the rebound.

And remarkably, three minutes later, when a slick move which had started with a throw-out from the goalkeeper culminated with McCaffrey running onto Stephen Ball's through pass and cleverly turning Coates before beating Hyland with a cool finish.

With Glenavon's nerves jangling, they survived a penalty appeal from the home side when Swan went down under a challenge from Calvin Douglas but referee Lee Tavinder remained unmoved.

But Glenavon held on to move within a point of Crusaders in sixth place and they will have to better the Seaview side's result in Saturday's round of fixtures if they are to claim a place in the top six after the split.

Portadown's win over Larne means Warrenpoint, who are now winless in 12 matches, drop below the Shamrock Park side into ninth position, on goal difference.