It's getting close to that point in the football calendar - the point at which all the hard work done throughout the campaign is laid on the line to see if one team can clamber their way up the football pyramid while the rest stand still for at least another year.

Yes it's Championship play-off time and this Covid-stricken, shortened season is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested in years with no less than five teams vying for the chance to swap places with the 11th-placed Premiership side.

But who can still make it into the play-offs? Which team is coming into the post-season fixtures in the best form? And how much of a chance do the teams have of defeating Premiership opposition?

Who can still make it?

Raith Rovers secured their play-off place last weekend

Three teams can make it to the play-offs and some have already secured their place but with two games left there's still much to play for.

Raith Rovers secured their play-off place last weekend with their win over Alloa. After they were promoted via a points-per-game calculation last season, the Fifers may have struggled to make a mark on the division this season but John McGlynn's side have been one of the standout teams with their attractive style of play.

Dundee will make it in if they win either of their two remaining games against Raith Rovers and Queen of the South. James McPake's men are six unbeaten coming into their final fixtures and it would take a sizeable collapse for them not to be involved in any post-season football. Things are never quiet at Dens Park, though, so do not disregard any potential drama in Dundee.

It had looked for some time that Dunfermline would battle it out for a chance at promotion but the Pars' form in the past month, including a 5-1 defeat by rivals Raith, means they sit just one point above Inverness in the final play-off place.

The positive for Stevie Crawford's men is that their final games come against the already relegated Alloa Athletic and fellow part-timers Arbroath. Nothing is guaranteed in the Championship but those are favourable match-ups on paper.

Inverness had two men sent off but still held on to draw against Dundee in their last fixture

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have enjoyed a surge back into play-off contention in the past month but as things stand are still sitting just outside the threshold. Having taken compassionate leave at the end of February, the Highlanders' boss John Robertson passed the mantle to Neil McCann. His arrival did not bring a new-manager spring, but since their first win under the interim manager in March they have gone nine unbeaten in the league, including a five-game winning streak.

Their fate lies out of their hands as one of Dundee or Dunfermline will have to drop points, while the Highlanders take the maximum available in their games away to McCann's former club and at home to Ayr United, for them to play further football in May.

Finally a mention for Queen of the South. Allan Johnston's men are not arithmetically eliminated as yet but if either of Dunfermline or Inverness win any of their remaining games they are resigned to another season in the second tier.

How difficult is play-off success?

Ever since the leagues were rebranded in 2013 and the post season play-offs were introduced, teams finishing in those spots at either end of the table have tended to stay in the division.

Only two teams have achieved promotion via the play-offs in that time; Hamilton in 2013-14 and Livingston in 2017-18, and both of those teams have stayed up ever since.

The presence of Rangers (two seasons), Hearts (two seasons), Hibernian (three seasons), and Dundee United (four seasons) in the division, plus a built-in advantage for the Premiership team in the play-offs has helped keep the current crop in the second tier.

Inverness Caley Thistle have proven they can mix it at Premiership level this season, beating Ross County and running St Mirren close in the Scottish Cup, so it is not beyond the reach of the teams mentioned to take down Premiership opposition but it will be an uphill task.