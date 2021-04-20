Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Partick Thistle went top of Scottish League 1 with a 2-0 win at Dumbarton.

Late goals from Zak Rudden and Ross MacIver lifted Ian McCall's men two points above Falkirk and Cove Rangers with a fourth straight win.

Falkirk lost 1-0 away to Peterhead, while Cove were beaten 1-0 at Montrose, who squeezed into the top half on goal difference for the post-split games.

East Fife missed out after losing 2-0 to Airdrieonians, who secured their place and moved fourth.

Forfar Athletic are now eight points adrift at the bottom after a 3-1 home loss to Clyde.

Falkirk led the table going into Tuesday's final pre-split matches, but have now lost three of their last four.

After they had Morgaro Gomis sent off, the Bairns were beaten by a late Jason Brown strike that moved Peterhead four points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Promotion rivals Cove lost to a Fraser Fyvie own goal that proved crucial for Montrose's season.

Airdrie replaced East Fife in the final play-off berth after beating them with strikes from Calum Gallagher and Dale Carrick.

Clyde came back from a goal down against Forfar to climb out of the relegation play-off place up to eighth.

Having taken the league through Scott Fenwick, Forfar's advantage vanished as Lewis Jamieson equalised within a minute. Jamieson added another in the second half before Joshua Jack made sure of victory.

The top five clubs now battle it out for the title and play-off spots, while the bottom five scramble to avoid the relegation zone.