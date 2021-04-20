European Super League: Manchester City withdraw and Chelsea prepare to follow

By Dan RoanExclusive by BBC sports editor

Chelsea fans protest against the European Super League
Chelsea's intentions to league the European Super League game as fans protested their involvement outside the Stamford Bridge

Manchester City have withdrawn from the European Super League (ESL) and Chelsea are also preparing to do so.

Efforts to leave come just two days after both were announced as two of six English clubs to sign up to the controversial new competition.

The ESL has been widely criticised since being announced on Sunday.

Around 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home ground before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest their involvement.

Chelsea and City were part of English football's 'big six' clubs - alongside Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham - to have agreed to join the new league.

In total, 12 European clubs announced their intentions to form the breakaway league, which they hoped to establish as a new midweek competition.

It was condemned by football authorities and government ministers in the UK and across Europe by Uefa and leagues associations.

Chelsea were the first club to indicate they will not press ahead by preparing documentation to withdraw. City withdrew soon after.

Chelsea and City were not drivers of this plan, they were the last to sign and feared being left behind.

It is not clear how easy it is or how binding the contracts are.

The decision to try and have Chelsea leave was taken by owner Roman Abramovich and the club's board board after witnessing negative global reaction to the Super League.

There was a fear that it could do reputational damage to the club and undermine some of its campaigning and community work.

Questions were raised internally as to whether fans would respond to the club if it continued with a proposal which has gone down so badly.

The decision was made earlier on Tuesday before protests started outside Stamford Bridge.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with the Football Association, Premier League officials and fans' representatives, after which the government said it will take "whatever action necessary", including legislative options, to ensure the proposals were stopped.

Johnson's stance is supported by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

A statement released after a meeting between the Premier League and the 14 clubs not involved said they "unanimously and vigorously" rejected plans for the competition.

It added that it is considering "all actions available" to stop the competition and asked the six teams to end their involvement immediately.

While English involvement has quickly been reconsidered, there has been no indication from the the other six clubs from Spain and Italy - which includes Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan - that they are are considering doing the same.

Real president Florentino Perez, who has was named as the ESL's chairman, said the competition was set up "to save football" because young people are "no longer interested" in the game because of "a lot of poor quality games".

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis said the ESL would be "a new, exciting chapter for the game" and that it will "provide value and support" across European football.

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo came out in support of the ESL and the club's owner Andrea Agnelli, who quit as European Club Association (ECA) chairman after signing the Turin club up to the new competition.

"He explained this project to us, he gave us great confidence, but the most important thing he told us is that we have to continue with our work," Pirlo said.

Analysis

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live

I'm not even mildly surprised - it didn't look like Chelsea wanted to get on that train but they didn't want to be left at the station.

I don't think these clubs were prepared for anything. This seems like utter panic from a set of clubs. I think this is the first break that falls and then we are back into something like normality.

Chelsea wanted to move stadium a few years ago, fans weren't having it. The club, instead of pushing it through, said "we were wrong". They can change, they can adapt.

It's gone now, dead in the water. It is that big because the other clubs would look a bit silly without them now.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

3140 comments

  • Comment posted by Mal Teser, today at 19:11

    Brilliant news well done Chelsea! Now the other five do the right thing and follow suit...

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 19:14

      andrew replied:
      Well done, you being serious ?

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:11

    A Florentino Perez "masterclass" crumbles in 2 days 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 19:18

      kevirl replied:
      Madrid should be wound up, the most corrupt entity in sports history let alone football.

  • Comment posted by WildyOAFC, today at 19:12

    As will they all now. The owners are still culpable though. Let no one forget that.

    • Reply posted by countryboy, today at 19:13

      countryboy replied:
      Totally agree its still in their grubby little heads

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 19:12

    Lasted about as long as one of their managers

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 19:13

      bobby smith replied:
      Hhahahahaha

  • Comment posted by nelch, today at 19:13

    Don't let this be the end of it, push for reform and a fan ownership model like in Germany, so they can never try this crap again.

    • Reply posted by Broggy, today at 19:32

      Broggy replied:
      This has always been in the cards since foreign owners first came in with their money. You’re right it’s going to take some tough legislation to get them out again. We need legislation to get the likes of Woodward out and the other poisonous influences such as agents at the same time while we are at it. Football authorities have been and incompetent themselves, it will take government action now!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:11

    Give it 24 hours and the whole thing will have collapsed by then, good.

    • Reply posted by Getcher Andsoff, today at 19:25

      Getcher Andsoff replied:
      Clubs need to grow a set and not cave in to a little bit of criticism from a few loudmouth 'so called fans'.

  • Comment posted by cyrilswan, today at 19:11

    Withdrawing can only be a good thing, but this will tarnish their reputation for years to come.

    • Reply posted by grey, today at 19:12

      grey replied:
      The OWNERS reputation.

  • Comment posted by thejeffrey , today at 19:12

    Get in Chelsea, you shouldn’t have signed up. But atleast this shows a modicum of respect for fans wishes. Only wish my club (Liverpool) will now follow suit with the rest.

    • Reply posted by SilverFoxxx, today at 19:21

      SilverFoxxx replied:
      Their odious owners should sell up and pee-off back to no-relegation land.

  • Comment posted by Broggy, today at 19:13

    The calibre of owners is so poor that it takes a Russian Oligarch to be the first to see common sense...

    • Reply posted by Don Leshone, today at 19:24

      Don Leshone replied:
      I'm sure I remember the papers saying Abramovich bought Chelsea as a taxable loss, many years ago!

  • Comment posted by TheTroll, today at 19:10

    Good riddance, more teams to follow suit!!

    • Reply posted by fletch, today at 19:13

      fletch replied:
      It was never going to happen. Lets hope they all follow Chelseas lead.

  • Comment posted by Vhsgaz, today at 19:12

    If it's true, it shows that the owners had not expected the level of backlash.

    • Reply posted by malcolm, today at 19:28

      malcolm replied:
      They must operate in a vacuum if they are surprised by the reaction

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 19:16

    As someone who doesn't support a team but loves sport The Champions League has lost it's way!
    What the Champions league needs to be, in my opinion, is a knockout tournament with only Champions of their respective leagues participating!
    With an open draw like the FA Cup. That will then provide excitement and upsets making it good to watch. The ESL is not the answer to attract people like me!

    • Reply posted by Info Addict, today at 19:23

      Info Addict replied:
      They should consolidate the CL and EL and make it a 64 team knockout competition. 2 legs, and the single final.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 19:11

    Well done Chelsea. 5 to go

    • Reply posted by alks, today at 19:20

      alks replied:
      11*

  • Comment posted by almdudler, today at 19:11

    Protests work

    • Reply posted by JesterGoose, today at 19:20

      JesterGoose replied:
      I think it was lack of support across the board, threats of political and sporting sanctions, and the massive amount of legal wrangling that persuaded Chelsea rather than some fans outside the ground chanting.
      Let's face it, clubs haven't paid much heed to fan concerns for a very long time now.

  • Comment posted by Monkey Planet, today at 19:18

    The main ringleaders in all this have been Real Madrid & Manchester United. Never forget that.

    The Glazer's & Woodward chief architects.

    They should be ousted from the club.

    • Reply posted by Phlanx, today at 19:30

      Phlanx replied:
      Breaks my heart to agree with you

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 19:11

    Well done to everyone who kicked up an almighty row about this. Fan power. Ex players, fans, all standing together.

    • Reply posted by end racism ALL lives matter BBC, today at 19:40

      end racism ALL lives matter BBC replied:
      The FA should still show just a little integrity by docking points from ALL teams involved in this fiasco!

      But do they have a shred of integrity in them?

  • Comment posted by pradmeist, today at 19:11

    Hopefully the rest will fold like a pack of cards now

    • Reply posted by Getcher Andsoff, today at 19:31

      Getcher Andsoff replied:
      Hopefully not.

      This is s real loss to the global soccer market (including USA, Asia, Africa etc). It's a shame they'll be denied the spectacle to pacify a few UK based so called fans!

  • Comment posted by Shane O Mac, today at 19:21

    As an Arsenal fan, I'm proud of Chelsea, which isn't an easy thing to admit. Abramovich has always had a close connection to the fan base. Expect the blood sucking American trio of Silent Stan, the Glaziers and Henry to hold put until the bitter end.

    • Reply posted by ReMo, today at 19:22

      ReMo replied:
      Spot on Shane

  • Comment posted by zodiac, today at 19:11

    Great news, just need the other five to follow

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:07

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Down to 4 now.....tick tock....tick tock

  • Comment posted by FXImpactUser, today at 19:11

    Should never have signed up in the first place but I’m glad sense based prevailed and we may be able to rescue some towards our reputation moving forwards for acting promptly! COYB!

    • Reply posted by FXImpactUser, today at 19:13

      FXImpactUser replied:
      #has

