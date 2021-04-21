Plymouth Argyle had not lost 6-0 at home since August 1956

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has criticised his players' "cartoon-type" defending in their 6-0 loss at home to Charlton Athletic in League One.

The defeat was Argyle's biggest defeat at Home Park in almost 65 years.

It was the first time they had conceded six goals at home since 1989.

"I played Sunday League and, I don't want to disrespect Sunday League, but that's what they were like, they were Micky Mouse, cartoon-type goals," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"There was no desire, there was no commitment and I didn't like it.

"I'm privileged and proud to manage this fantastic football club, but I don't think there were many players in that dressing room that were proud and privileged to wear the shirt for Argyle."

Plymouth Argyle last lost 6-0 at home to Reading in Division Three South on 25 August 1956.

They have not conceded six goals at home since a 6-1 League Cup loss to then champions Arsenal in October 1989, when Michael Thomas scored a hat-trick and Alan Smith and Perry Groves were also on the scoresheet.

The Pilgrims have not lost by a six-goal margin in a league game anywhere since a 7-1 defeat in what is now League One in December 1972. The club's record loss is still a 9-0 defeat at Stoke City in the old Division Two in December 1960.

"I don't care if it's stiffness, tiredness, we give them everything, we give them the food supplements, the right recovery stuff, the days off," continued Lowe.

"We go through the right process, I need these now to start knuckling down for the next three games because we can't get beaten like that ever again.

"I've said a few things in there that are the first time I've ever said, and I'm gutted I've had to say it, but it has to come at some point because I'm the manager, I'm the figurehead, I take the criticism, I take the blame, I pick the team.

"But some of them in there need to take the blame as well."

'We need men'

Chuks Aneke's late goal sealed the 6-0 win, although Charlton had chances to score more

With three games to go 16th-placed Argyle are all but safe from relegation, with Rochdale needing to win all their remaining fixtures and Plymouth fail to pick up another win for the Devon side to go down.

But Lowe says this defeat has helped shape his plans for who he will keep and who he will release when the season ends in just under three weeks.

"I need players who want to follow Ryan Lowe's suit and my coaching staff's suit, and if I can't get them then I don't know, but the likelihood of me getting them is very strong," he said.

"We've been in discussion with the board and talking about recruitment and everything else, it's been going on for a while, but it just epitomises what we need.

"It's the same messages, the same things. We need men, we need people who've got that desire to keep the back door shut and we need people who've got that desire to make sure we score down one end and they don't go up the other end and score."