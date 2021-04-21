Last updated on .From the section Alloa

Peter Grant's two-year spell as Alloa manager is coming to an end

Manager Peter Grant will leave relegated Alloa Athletic at the end of the season, the club have announced.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Raith Rovers means the Wasps will finish bottom of the Scottish Championship.

Former Celtic midfielder Grant, 55, took over in 2019 and was contracted until this summer.

Chairman Mike Mulraney said he respected Grant's decision and wished him "the very best in all his future endeavours".

"The commitment and professionalism that Peter has brought to Alloa has been a credit to him, we could not have asked for more," added Mulraney. "Obviously results this season have been disappointing, however it is with sadness we see Peter leave the club."