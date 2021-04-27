Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers19:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 20Graham
  • 14Livingstone
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 11McIntosh
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 12Higgins
  • 16Ross
  • 21Demus
  • 22Smith
  • 25Logan
  • 26Ngwenya
  • 27Hanratty

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Bell
  • 22Foster
  • 17Murray
  • 23Docherty
  • 14Gordon
  • 19Tiffoney
  • 9Graham
  • 10Rudden

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Cardle
  • 11Lyons
  • 12Wright
  • 18Reilly
  • 21Niang
  • 31MacIver
  • 88Geggan
Referee:
Craig Napier

