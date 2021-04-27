Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle

Cove RangersCove Rangers19:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 20Graham
- 14Livingstone
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 11McIntosh
- 9Megginson
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 7Watson
- 12Higgins
- 16Ross
- 21Demus
- 22Smith
- 25Logan
- 26Ngwenya
- 27Hanratty
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 5Brownlie
- 6Bell
- 22Foster
- 17Murray
- 23Docherty
- 14Gordon
- 19Tiffoney
- 9Graham
- 10Rudden
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 3Penrice
- 7Cardle
- 11Lyons
- 12Wright
- 18Reilly
- 21Niang
- 31MacIver
- 88Geggan
- Referee:
- Craig Napier