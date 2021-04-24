Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park1915313792848
2Edinburgh City18112537221535
3Stranraer19104531181334
4Stirling1895427151232
5Elgin189272922729
6Stenhousemuir186482331-822
7Albion1853102235-1318
8Annan Athletic184592024-417
9Cowdenbeath1835101029-1914
10Brechin1813141041-316
