Cowdenbeath v Brechin City

CowdenbeathCowdenbeath19:00BrechinBrechin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|19
|15
|3
|1
|37
|9
|28
|48
|2
|Edinburgh City
|19
|11
|2
|6
|37
|23
|14
|35
|3
|Stirling
|19
|10
|5
|4
|28
|15
|13
|35
|4
|Stranraer
|19
|10
|4
|5
|31
|18
|13
|34
|5
|Elgin
|18
|9
|2
|7
|29
|22
|7
|29
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|19
|6
|4
|9
|23
|33
|-10
|22
|7
|Albion
|19
|6
|3
|10
|23
|35
|-12
|21
|8
|Annan Athletic
|19
|4
|5
|10
|20
|25
|-5
|17
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|19
|4
|5
|10
|12
|29
|-17
|17
|10
|Brechin
|18
|1
|3
|14
|10
|41
|-31
|6