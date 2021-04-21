European Super League crumbles - how social media reacted

Fans around the country protest Super League plans.
Super League, we never even got to know you

The European Super League came and went like an unpleasant smell in the wind. As ever these days, we watched the whole thing emerge and then quickly crumble largely through a smartphone screen.

Was it all just a feverish dream? Did the 'big six' English clubs really commit on Sunday to a Super League with other European giants, from which there was no relegation? And, after the anger from every quarter was so strong, had those same six pulled out by Tuesday evening? Yes, yes it did - and yes, yes they had.

This is how social media reacted - with a predictable mix of humour, sarcasm, cynicism and schadenfreude.

There have been a lot of 'Super League lasted less time than...' jokes…

So, how did the crumbling unfold?

Chelsea park the bus

Well, before Chelsea's Premier League match with Brighton and Hove Albion, there were scenes outside Stamford Bridge.

Fans who remember Jose Mourinho's Chelsea teams will be very familiar with parked buses at the Bridge - but that was on the pitch. On Tuesday, it was a case of players being literally unable to get off their coach.

A Cech on authority

Goalkeeper Petr Cech - now Chelsea director of football - was there with a calm pair of hands to soothe tensions as kick-off was forced to be delayed.

Not playing ball

Earlier in the day, Jordan Henderson had called a meeting with other Premier League captains. We haven't seen this many captains come together since we did a lockdown binge of The Sopranos.

It seems neither the players, nor their managers, had been consulted before Sunday's announcement.

The statement from Henderson, which was shared by all Liverpool players, was applauded by fans as possibly the most slick they've been all season.

Meanwhile, as fans deplored the greed of the clubs who had signed up to this elite new clique, ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren reminded us of the old adage: "Mo money, Mo problems."

Last one out turn the lights off

As the protests raged, Chelsea and Manchester City began preparing statements quicker than Roy Hodgson put together his England resignation letter after the Iceland debacle.

It wasn't long before the other English clubs followed suit and it began to look like a scramble not to be the last one out.

Since the announcement that all six English clubs involved were backing out, there has been celebration from many corners.

Owners in the dog house

There have also been apologies from those who drew up the scheme. However, many fans have made it clear they will not be letting their owners forget about this any time soon.

'Eds did roll', as it were, in the fallout - and some Manchester United fans celebrated the announcement that Ed Woodward would step down as vice-chairman at the end of 2021.

The kids are alright

A lot of criticism focused on comments made by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who claimed on Tuesday that 40% of young people were no longer interested in football and argued that the Super League was designed to "save football".

What next?

Among all the criticism of Super League and the celebration of its apparent demise, there has also been a lot of talk from fans about the dissatisfaction they feel with other authorities like Fifa, Uefa, the Premier League and broadcasters.

People are demanding further change, including more fan ownership of clubs and cheaper tickets. Among that conversation, some have highlighted the importance of using fan power to tackle racism in football.

Where will it go next? We wait for our smartphones to inform us...

