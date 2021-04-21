Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Leam Richardson has led Wigan to the cusp of survival in League One thanks to four successive wins

Wigan Athletic have appointed caretaker boss Leam Richardson as manager on a three-year deal.

The 41-year-old took over after John Sheridan left for Swindon in November and has guided the club out of the League One relegation zone.

After four straight wins, Wigan are four points clear of the bottom four with three matches still to play.

"I'm very privileged and proud. It's a proud moment to represent this club with its history," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "When the new ownership group came in, support was given early on and from conversations with the chief executive and chairman it became apparent we could possibly have a really good, outstanding relationship.

"They matched my ambitions as well as those of the club and if we can marry them together and push it forward to where we think it should be in the football pyramid, then we will have all done a very good job."

Richardson joined as assistant to Paul Cook in 2017 and first took temporary charge before Sheridan's arrival when Cook left the club.

A turbulent season off the field in 2019-20 saw a number of players leave after they entered administration and they were subsequently relegated from the Championship last July.

A takeover fell through in early 2021 before a consortium led by Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi finally purchased the Latics in March.

Richardson has steadied things during a difficult campaign and, courtesy of their improved form since the takeover, he has now led them to the brink of survival in League One.