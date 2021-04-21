Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga scored 45 goals in 152 league appearances for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's out-of-contract strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will not feature in the club's remaining four games this season.

BBC Radio Tees understands external-link the pair were told they will not play for Boro again at a meeting on Tuesday.

Assombalonga, 28, cost a club record £17m to sign from Nottingham Forest in July 2017.

Fletcher, 25, joined for £6.5m from West Ham in the same month as Assombalonga.

The decision has been taken after a five-match run without a win ended Boro's slim chances of finishing in the Championship's play-off spots.

Boss Neil Warnock spoke about both players' contract situation earlier this year.

"There are a lot of players out of contract. What will be, will be, we'll worry about that when we have to," he said in January.

He also confirmed in February that they had offered Fletcher, who scored 19 goals in 91 league games, a new deal but that the former Manchester United player had indicated he did not wish to commit to anything until the summer.