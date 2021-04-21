Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves and Brighton played out a 3-3 draw the last time the two sides met in the Premier League in January

Wolves' home game against Brighton will be shown live on BBC One in the next batch of Premier League fixtures to be moved for television coverage.

Wolves will host Brighton at Molineux on Sunday, 9 May (12:00 BST).

Liverpool's trip to Manchester United has also been pushed back one day to Sunday, 2 May (16:30).

League leaders Manchester City's game against Chelsea at Etihad Stadium has been moved to a later time on Saturday, 8 May (17:30).

All Premier League fixtures will remain available to watch live in the UK until fans are allowed to return to stadiums, it was announced in February.

Full list of fixtures moved for television coverage from 30 April (all times BST)

Southampton v Leicester - Friday, 30 April (20:00) - Sky Sports

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Saturday, 1 May (12:30) - BT Sport

Brighton v Leeds - Saturday, 1 May (15:00) - Amazon Prime

Chelsea v Fulham - Saturday, 1 May (17:30) - Sky Sports

Everton v Aston Villa - Saturday, 1 May (20:00) - BT Sport

Newcastle v Arsenal - Sunday, 2 May (14:00) - Sky Sports

Manchester United v Liverpool - Sunday, 2 May (16:30) - Sky Sports

Tottenham v Sheffield United - Sunday, 2 May (19:15) - Sky Sports

West Brom v Wolves - Monday, 3 May (18:00) - Sky Sports

Burnley v West Ham - Monday, 3 May (20:15) - Sky Sports

Leicester v Newcastle - Friday, 7 May (20:00) - Sky Sports

Leeds v Tottenham - Saturday, 8 May (12:30) - BT Sport

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace - Saturday, 8 May (15:00) - Sky Sports

Manchester City v Chelsea - Saturday, 8 May (17:30) - Sky Sports

Liverpool v Southampton - Saturday, 8 May (20:15) - Sky Sports

Wolves v Brighton - Sunday, 9 May (12:00) - BBC Sport

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Sunday, 9 May (14:05) - Sky Sports

West Ham v Everton - Sunday, 9 May (16:30) - Sky Sports

Arsenal v West Brom - Sunday, 9 May (19:00) BT Sport

Fulham v Burnley - Monday, 10 May (20:00) - Sky Sports