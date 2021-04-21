Premier League fixtures: BBC to show Wolves v Brighton
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Wolves' home game against Brighton will be shown live on BBC One in the next batch of Premier League fixtures to be moved for television coverage.
Wolves will host Brighton at Molineux on Sunday, 9 May (12:00 BST).
Liverpool's trip to Manchester United has also been pushed back one day to Sunday, 2 May (16:30).
League leaders Manchester City's game against Chelsea at Etihad Stadium has been moved to a later time on Saturday, 8 May (17:30).
All Premier League fixtures will remain available to watch live in the UK until fans are allowed to return to stadiums, it was announced in February.
Full list of fixtures moved for television coverage from 30 April (all times BST)
Southampton v Leicester - Friday, 30 April (20:00) - Sky Sports
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Saturday, 1 May (12:30) - BT Sport
Brighton v Leeds - Saturday, 1 May (15:00) - Amazon Prime
Chelsea v Fulham - Saturday, 1 May (17:30) - Sky Sports
Everton v Aston Villa - Saturday, 1 May (20:00) - BT Sport
Newcastle v Arsenal - Sunday, 2 May (14:00) - Sky Sports
Manchester United v Liverpool - Sunday, 2 May (16:30) - Sky Sports
Tottenham v Sheffield United - Sunday, 2 May (19:15) - Sky Sports
West Brom v Wolves - Monday, 3 May (18:00) - Sky Sports
Burnley v West Ham - Monday, 3 May (20:15) - Sky Sports
Leicester v Newcastle - Friday, 7 May (20:00) - Sky Sports
Leeds v Tottenham - Saturday, 8 May (12:30) - BT Sport
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace - Saturday, 8 May (15:00) - Sky Sports
Manchester City v Chelsea - Saturday, 8 May (17:30) - Sky Sports
Liverpool v Southampton - Saturday, 8 May (20:15) - Sky Sports
Wolves v Brighton - Sunday, 9 May (12:00) - BBC Sport
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Sunday, 9 May (14:05) - Sky Sports
West Ham v Everton - Sunday, 9 May (16:30) - Sky Sports
Arsenal v West Brom - Sunday, 9 May (19:00) BT Sport
Fulham v Burnley - Monday, 10 May (20:00) - Sky Sports
