Paris St-Germain v Man City: Who would make your combined XI?

This is only the second time Manchester City have reached the Champions League semi-final, while PSG were beaten finalists last season

Manchester City and Paris St-Germain are two of the best teams in Europe - so how on earth do you decide on a combined XI?

Both have formidable attacking line-ups, both are desperate for their first taste of Champions League glory.

The two sides face each other in one of the semi-finals on Wednesday - but who would you pick in your combined XI?

Pick your combined Man City and PSG XI

Pick your combined starting XI from the Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain squads ahead of their Champions League semi-final meeting.

