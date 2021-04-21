Cádiz v Real Madrid

CádizCádiz21:00Real MadridReal Madrid
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|31
|21
|7
|3
|57
|20
|37
|70
|2
|Real Madrid
|31
|20
|7
|4
|53
|24
|29
|67
|3
|Barcelona
|30
|20
|5
|5
|69
|26
|43
|65
|4
|Sevilla
|31
|20
|4
|7
|46
|25
|21
|64
|5
|Villarreal
|31
|12
|13
|6
|48
|34
|14
|49
|6
|Real Betis
|31
|14
|6
|11
|42
|45
|-3
|48
|7
|Real Sociedad
|31
|12
|11
|8
|48
|33
|15
|47
|8
|Granada
|30
|11
|6
|13
|36
|50
|-14
|39
|9
|Levante
|31
|9
|11
|11
|38
|44
|-6
|38
|10
|Celta Vigo
|31
|9
|11
|11
|41
|48
|-7
|38
|11
|Ath Bilbao
|30
|9
|10
|11
|39
|33
|6
|37
|12
|Osasuna
|31
|9
|10
|12
|27
|36
|-9
|37
|13
|Cádiz
|31
|9
|9
|13
|27
|45
|-18
|36
|14
|Valencia
|31
|8
|11
|12
|39
|44
|-5
|35
|15
|Getafe
|31
|7
|10
|14
|22
|34
|-12
|31
|16
|Alavés
|31
|6
|9
|16
|25
|47
|-22
|27
|17
|Huesca
|31
|5
|12
|14
|31
|46
|-15
|27
|18
|Real Valladolid
|30
|5
|12
|13
|27
|41
|-14
|27
|19
|Elche
|31
|5
|11
|15
|27
|48
|-21
|26
|20
|Eibar
|31
|4
|11
|16
|22
|41
|-19
|23