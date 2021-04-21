AC Milan v Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 5Dalot
- 18Meité
- 79Kessié
- 56Saelemaekers
- 10Calhanoglu
- 12Rebic
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 8Tonali
- 9Mandzukic
- 13Romagnoli
- 15Hauge
- 20Kalulu
- 21Díaz
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 96Jungdal
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Ferrari
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 14Obiang
- 73Locatelli
- 25Berardi
- 10Djuricic
- 7Boga
- 92Defrel
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 8Lopez
- 13Peluso
- 18Raspadori
- 21Chiriches
- 22Toljan
- 23Traore
- 27Haraslin
- 30Oddei
- 56Pegolo
- 68Bourabia
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Davide Calabria.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Djuricic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Post update
Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
Post update
Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.