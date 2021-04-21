Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan0SassuoloSassuolo0

AC Milan v Sassuolo

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 5Dalot
  • 18Meité
  • 79Kessié
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 12Rebic
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 15Hauge
  • 20Kalulu
  • 21Díaz
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 96Jungdal

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 17Müldür
  • 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 31Ferrari
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 14Obiang
  • 73Locatelli
  • 25Berardi
  • 10Djuricic
  • 7Boga
  • 92Defrel

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 8Lopez
  • 13Peluso
  • 18Raspadori
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Toljan
  • 23Traore
  • 27Haraslin
  • 30Oddei
  • 56Pegolo
  • 68Bourabia
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Milan).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Djuricic.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).

  13. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Wednesday 21st April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan31236270284275
2AC Milan32207559362367
3Atalanta31197572383464
4Juventus31188561283362
5Napoli31193966353160
6Lazio30184851411058
7Roma3116695547854
8Sassuolo32121195249347
9Hellas Verona32118134040041
10Sampdoria31116144246-439
11Bologna31107144347-437
12Udinese3199133441-736
13Fiorentina3289154153-1233
14Genoa31711133346-1332
15Spezia3188154159-1832
16Torino30612124553-830
17Benevento3179153360-2730
18Cagliari3167183554-1925
19Parma31311173263-3120
20Crotone3143243879-4115
View full Italian Serie A table

