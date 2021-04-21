Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain have won the French Cup 13 times, including five of the past six seasons

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain eased into the French Cup semi-finals by thrashing Angers at Parc des Princes.

Icardi scored early on when he converted from Julian Draxler's pass and Vincent Manceau netted an own goal.

Neymar headed in from close range, before Icardi finished Angel di Maria's cross and then volleyed in a fifth.

PSG are in contention to win three trophies in Mauricio Pochettino's first season at the club.

They are second in Ligue 1, one point behind leaders Lille with five games to play, and also in the Champions League semi-finals.

They face Manchester City in the first leg in France on 28 April, before the second leg in England on 4 May.

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino took over at PSG in January after the club sacked now-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, even though they had reached the Champions League final last season as well as winning Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

PSG join Montpellier and fourth-tier side Vallieres in the semi-finals, with the last quarter-final between Lyon and Monaco.

A banner at the Parc des Princes read "Popular football: property of the supporters", in response to the European Super League controversy