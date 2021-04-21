Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Tierney played in all three of Scotland's recent World Cup qualifiers

Kieran Tierney is on track to return from a knee injury in early May, Arsenal have confirmed.

The Scotland defender damaged ligaments in the Premier League defeat against Liverpool earlier this month.

There were concerns Tierney would miss Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign but the North London club say he should be back in training "within two to three weeks".

It means he will likely be involved in Scotland's two warm-up matches.

Steve Clarke will take his squad to Portugal to meet the Netherlands on 2 June then go to Luxembourg four days later in preparation for the country's first major tournament since 1998.

Co-hosts Scotland begin their campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden on 14 June.

They face England at Wembley four days later and round off their Group D campaign at home to Croatia on 22 June.