Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness helped Northern Ireland reach the Euro 2022 finals

Cliftonville have announced the triple signing of Northern Ireland internationals Louise McDaniel and sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness.

Kirsty McGuinness switches from Sion Swifts after helping Northern Ireland reach the a first-ever women's major tournament in the Euro 2022 finals.

Caitlin joins her sister in moving to Solitude while McDaniel returns to the Irish League after a spell with Hearts.

The new Women's Premiership season begins on 28 April.

The McGuinness sisters joined Sion Swifts from Linfield ahead of the curtailed 2020 Irish Premiership season and helped the Strabane side finish in third place.

Forward Kirsty, 26, scored three goals in Northern Ireland's final four qualifiers and started in both play-off matches against Ukraine.

Striker Caitlin, 18, missed the Ukraine games but netted her first senior international goal in December's final qualifier against the Faroe Islands.

Former Linfield winger McDaniel, 20, earned a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2019 before having a spell with Hearts and was in the squad for the play-offs.