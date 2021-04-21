Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glasgow City struck a decisive blow in the SWPL1 title race after Rangers lost the Old Firm derby to Celtic.

Scott Booth's side, who went top on goals scored on Sunday, trailed at Hibernian but came back to win 2-1 thanks to Janine Van Wyk's strike and a Priscila Chinchilla penalty.

That moved them three points clear after Mariah Lee's strike earned the hosts victory at Celtic Park.

Celtic, meanwhile, are now just two points behind their city rivals.

In the other games in the division, Spartans won 2-1 at Forfar Farmington to move into fourth.

And Motherwell moved off the bottom of the table after a 2-1 win enabled them to leapfrog Hearts.