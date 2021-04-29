Forfar Athletic v Clyde

ForfarForfar Athletic19:00ClydeClyde
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|20
|10
|7
|3
|33
|15
|18
|37
|2
|Cove Rangers
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|16
|10
|33
|3
|Falkirk
|19
|9
|5
|5
|28
|17
|11
|32
|4
|Airdrieonians
|20
|10
|2
|8
|31
|24
|7
|32
|5
|Montrose
|19
|7
|6
|6
|28
|28
|0
|27
|6
|East Fife
|19
|9
|3
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|30
|7
|Peterhead
|19
|8
|2
|9
|18
|21
|-3
|26
|8
|Dumbarton
|20
|6
|4
|10
|11
|20
|-9
|22
|9
|Clyde
|19
|6
|2
|11
|22
|35
|-13
|20
|10
|Forfar
|19
|2
|5
|12
|12
|32
|-20
|11