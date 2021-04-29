Scottish League One
ForfarForfar Athletic19:00ClydeClyde
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Clyde

Thursday 29th April 2021

  • East FifeEast Fife19:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • MontroseMontrose19:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle19:00FalkirkFalkirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle20107333151837
2Cove Rangers2096526161033
3Falkirk1995528171132
4Airdrieonians2010283124732
5Montrose197662828027
6East Fife199372526-130
7Peterhead198291821-326
8Dumbarton2064101120-922
9Clyde1962112235-1320
10Forfar1925121232-2011
View full Scottish League One table

