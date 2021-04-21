Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks made their debuts when Wales last played France

Wales will play world champions France at Nice's Stade Allianz Riviera on June 2 as part of their Euro 2020 build up.

Wales played France in an international friendly in 2017, with Antoine Greizmann and Olivier Giroud scoring in a 2-0 defeat for a youthful team.

After France, Wales return home for a final warm-up game against Albania at the Cardiff City Stadium on 5 June.

Wales kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, 12 June.

Wales' preparations will also see them travel to Portugal for a training camp, with FAW President Kieran O'Connor saying plans have not been affected by the uncertainty over whether manager Ryan Giggs will be able to take charge of the side this summer.

In February, Giggs, who was appointed by Wales in January 2018, had his bail extended until 1 May after denying an allegation of assault.

Assistant Robert Page has deputised in his absence from the last two camps.

"The Euros are two months away, we know exactly what we are doing, we know when we are going, how we are going and who is going, everything is in place," said O'Connor.

"We don't know in terms of manager who is going but there are plans A, B, C and D. If Ryan is able to join us, great, if he is not, we have a plan in place to progress."