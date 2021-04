Cymru Premier round-up

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 23 April

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town 1-1 Cardiff Met: Ollie Hulbert's last-gasp equaliser rescued a draw for Met, after Owain Jones had come off the bench to give Aberystwyth the lead.

Saturday, 24 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST

Penybont v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 17:15 BST

Play-off Conference

Haverfordwest County v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST

Newtown v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST

Tuesday, 27 April

Championship Conference

Penybont v Barry Town United; 19:45 BST

The New Saints v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST

Haverfordwest County v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST

Newtown v Flint Town United; 19:45 BST

Wednesday, 28 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Saturday, 24 April

Cyncoed Ladies v Swansea City; 14:00 BST

Sunday, 25 April

Port Talbot Town v Cascade YC; 14:00 BST

Abergavenny v Cardiff Met; 14:00 BST

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 BST