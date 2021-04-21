Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts have been muted in their celebrations so far

Hearts' players will decide on Friday if they want to lift the Scottish Championship trophy after Saturday's visit by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Some supporters are urging the players not to raise the prize after their final home game as they believe they were unjustly relegated last season.

Hearts were bottom of the top flight when Covid-19 halted the campaign.

"We will sit down to discuss and get everyone's thoughts on it," defender Craig Halkett said.

Hearts secured the title and automatic promotion on 10 April and lead Raith Rovers by eight points.

Saturday's final home game of the season comes against visitors who need the points to push themselves into the promotion play-off places.

"I think its about being respectful of other teams in the league who have been fighting for the Championship all season," Halkett added.

"There are a few other factors, with boys in the team who have never won a medal, have a chance to lift the trophy and might not again. I think its a decision for the boys to come to together and see where it goes."