Atlético Madrid v Huesca

Attempt missed. Héctor Herrera (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 8Saúl
- 16Herrera
- 6Koke
- 21Carrasco
- 14Llorente
- 10Correa
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 18Felipe
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 22Hermoso
- 24Vrsaljko
- 27Camello
Huesca
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fernández
- 4Ínsua
- 14Pulido
- 18Siovas
- 17Rico
- 2Doumbia
- 5Mosquera
- 23Escriche
- 10Gómez
- 9Mir
- 12Okazaki
Substitutes
- 6Ramírez
- 7Ferreiro
- 11Galán Gil
- 13Fernández
- 19López
- 20Seoane
- 21Real
- 22G Silva
- 24García
- 25Vavro
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).
Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Gómez.
Foul by Mikel Rico (Huesca).
Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).
Shinji Okazaki (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Huesca).
José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.