Match ends, Barcelona 5, Getafe 2.
Lionel Messi scored two goals as Barcelona beat Getafe to climb to third in the La Liga table, two points behind second-placed Real Madrid.
Messi broke the deadlock before lowly Getafe equalised through Clement Lenglet's own goal.
A mix-up between Sofian Chakla and keeper David Soria restored Barca's lead and Messi made it 3-1.
Enes Unal's penalty gave Getafe hope but goals by Ronald Araujo and Antoine Griezmann sealed the points.
Barcelona are five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who they host on 8 May, but have one game in hand.
Earlier in the day, Barca issued a statement about signing up to the European Super League, stating it was a "historic opportunity" to guarantee football's financial sustainability.
On the pitch, Ronald Koeman's side turned on the style in an incident-packed first half which saw Messi hit the bar and the post for the 2021 Copa del Rey winners.
However, they struggled after half-time and lived dangerously until late goals by substitute Araujo and Griezmann, from the penalty spot, secured the win.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 3-5-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 28MinguezaSubstituted forUmtitiat 75'minutes
- 3PiquéSubstituted forAraujoat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 15LengletBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 45'minutes
- 20RobertoSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 64'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 16González
- 18Alba
- 10Messi
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 4Araujo
- 8Pjanic
- 12Puig
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
Getafe
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 21Chakla
- 15CucurellaSubstituted forAkuruguat 45'minutes
- 11AleñáSubstituted forAbdulaiat 45'minutes
- 6ChemaSubstituted forMiranda Boachoat 76'minutes
- 20MaksimovicSubstituted forArambarriat 45'minutes
- 29Iglesias
- 9RodríguezSubstituted forÜnalat 63'minutes
- 5Kubo
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 4Etxeita
- 7Mata
- 8Portillo
- 10Ünal
- 18Arambarri
- 19Poveda
- 24Timor
- 32Miranda Boacho
- 35Abdulai
- 39Niang
- 40Akurugu
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Getafe 2.
Post update
Goal! Barcelona 5, Getafe 2. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Sofian Chakla (Getafe) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Takefusa Kubo (Getafe).
Post update
Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Takefusa Kubo (Getafe).
Post update
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Getafe 2. Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juan Iglesias (Getafe).
Post update
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josete Miranda (Getafe).