Ibrahimovic re-joined AC Milan in December of 2019

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club beyond his 40th birthday.

Ibrahimovic joined Milan for a second time in December of 2019.

He extended his initial six-month contract for one year in August of 2020 and has now put pen to paper again.

Ibrahimovic has scored 17 goals in 25 matches in all competitions this season, passing 500 career goals in February.