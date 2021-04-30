League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town5CambridgeCambridge United4

Harrogate Town v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Cracknell
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 26Lokko
  • 29RobertsSubstituted forBurrellat 67'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 7Thomson
  • 27WilliamsBooked at 73mins
  • 22Francis
  • 8Hondermarck
  • 14Kiernan
  • 9Beck

Substitutes

  • 1Belshaw
  • 4Falkingham
  • 6Burrell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 28McPake
  • 31Andrews

Cambridge

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25BurtonBooked at 19mins
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6DrysdaleSubstituted forOkedinaat 45'minutes
  • 5Taylor
  • 3IredaleSubstituted forDunkat 45'minutes
  • 4Digby
  • 7Hannant
  • 44BoatengSubstituted forMayat 83'minutes
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 20Ironside
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 8O'Neil
  • 11Dunk
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 16Alese
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away19
Shots on Target
Home7
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4. Kevin Lokko (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Callum Burton.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Cambridge United. Adam May replaces Hiram Boateng.

  4. Post update

    Dangerous play by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).

  5. Post update

    Ryan Fallowfield (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Brendan Kiernan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. William Hondermarck (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Burrell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Cambridge United 4. Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Booking

    Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Penalty Cambridge United. Wes Hoolahan draws a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hiram Boateng (Cambridge United).

  20. Post update

    Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham4423101157372079
2Cambridge452391370482278
3Bolton442210125447776
4Morecambe44219146558772
5Tranmere442012125448672
6Newport4419121355411469
7Salford4418141251331868
8Forest Green441813135450467
9Exeter4417151268482066
10Carlisle441711165749862
11Leyton Orient441710175149261
12Port Vale44179185753460
13Crawley441612165255-360
14Bradford441610184851-358
15Stevenage441317143738-156
16Harrogate451510205057-755
17Oldham44159207174-354
18Mansfield441119145054-452
19Walsall441119144551-652
20Barrow441310215156-549
21Colchester441017174361-1847
22Scunthorpe44138234163-2247
23Southend44914212656-3041
24Grimsby44913223666-3040
View full League Two table

