Harrogate Town v Cambridge United

Goal! Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4. Kevin Lokko (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Cracknell
- 2Fallowfield
- 5Smith
- 26Lokko
- 29RobertsSubstituted forBurrellat 67'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 7Thomson
- 27WilliamsBooked at 73mins
- 22Francis
- 8Hondermarck
- 14Kiernan
- 9Beck
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 4Falkingham
- 6Burrell
- 18Muldoon
- 28McPake
- 31Andrews
Cambridge
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 25BurtonBooked at 19mins
- 2Knoyle
- 6DrysdaleSubstituted forOkedinaat 45'minutes
- 5Taylor
- 3IredaleSubstituted forDunkat 45'minutes
- 4Digby
- 7Hannant
- 44BoatengSubstituted forMayat 83'minutes
- 14Hoolahan
- 20Ironside
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 8O'Neil
- 11Dunk
- 13McKenzie-Lyle
- 15Okedina
- 16Alese
- 18Tracey
- 19May
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Callum Burton.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Adam May replaces Hiram Boateng.
Post update
Dangerous play by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
Post update
Ryan Fallowfield (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Brendan Kiernan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. William Hondermarck (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Burrell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a cross.
Booking
Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Cambridge United 4. Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Cambridge United. Wes Hoolahan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Cambridge United).
Post update
Jay Williams (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.
- The Lazarus Heist: A group of hackers cause mayhem in Hollywood for Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Processing grief: The Crowd Science team explores why it is a universal feeling