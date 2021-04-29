Southampton v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's leading goalscorer Danny Ings will miss Friday's game because of a thigh injury, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl unsure whether the forward will play again this season.

Michael Obafemi is back in training but Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone remain out.

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes has been ruled out for the rest of the season as he needs further knee surgery.

Club captain Wes Morgan is again ruled out by a back problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a re-run of the FA Cup semi-final from a couple of weeks ago and I think we will see the same outcome at St Mary's Stadium as we did at Wembley - a Leicester victory.

Back-to-back Leicester wins in the league have given them a bit of breathing space ahead of the teams chasing them, and another victory here would be massive if the sides outside the top four keep dropping points.

Kelechi Iheanacho's purple patch in front of goal has come at exactly the right time for the Foxes and they have got the firepower to win here as well.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester won the reverse fixture 2-0 and could complete a league double against Southampton for the first time since 2000.

The Foxes have earned three successive Premier League victories at St. Mary's, including last season's top-flight record 9-0 away win.

Southampton

Saints have lost 12 of their past 15 league games, a run which began with defeat against Leicester.

They have taken just 10 points from 16 league matches in 2021, five points fewer than any other side.

Southampton have dropped an unrivalled 21 points from winning positions this term.

A seventh home league victory of the season would be their most for five years.

The Saints can concede multiple goals in six consecutive top-flight matches within a season for the first time since a run of seven from December 1988 to February 1989.

Theo Walcott has scored five goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Leicester.

Leicester City