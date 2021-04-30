Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle19:45AyrAyr United
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 16Harper
  • 27MacKay
  • 12MacGregor
  • 4Welsh
  • 11Sutherland
  • 23Allan
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 10Doran
  • 14Vincent
  • 17Storey
  • 18Allardice
  • 19Lyall
  • 21MacKay

Ayr

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Houston
  • 30Baird
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Reading
  • 18Chalmers
  • 4Muirhead
  • 15Todd
  • 11McCowan
  • 8Miller
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 6Murdoch
  • 9Wright
  • 10Walsh
  • 19Zanatta
  • 22McKenzie
  • 28Barjonas
  • 29Urminsky
Referee:
Craig Napier
