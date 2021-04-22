Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has agreed in principle a new two-year deal that makes him one of the club's top earners on around £30,000 per week. (Football Insider) external-link

Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson hits out over the uncertainty of the pyramid play-off, insisting if the route to promotion is scrapped this season then the SPFL is running a closed shop akin to the failed European Super League. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic and Everton defender Alan Stubbs believes the Old Firm would scare English clubs and soon be challenging for honours if they became part of a British League. (Sun) external-link

Celtic have an anxious wait to discover if David Turnbull faces retrospective punishment - which could rule him out of next weekend's Old Firm game - for a kick at Aberdeen's Dylan McGeouch. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts striker Steven Naismith says the club will make "the right call" over whether to accept the Scottish Championship title trophy. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist will miss this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Aberdeen with a wrist injury that "doesn't look good", according to manager Micky Mellon. (Courier) external-link