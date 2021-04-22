Scottish Gossip: Rangers, SPFL, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee, Dundee United
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers defender Connor Goldson has agreed in principle a new two-year deal that makes him one of the club's top earners on around £30,000 per week. (Football Insider)
Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson hits out over the uncertainty of the pyramid play-off, insisting if the route to promotion is scrapped this season then the SPFL is running a closed shop akin to the failed European Super League. (Daily Record)
Former Celtic and Everton defender Alan Stubbs believes the Old Firm would scare English clubs and soon be challenging for honours if they became part of a British League. (Sun)
Celtic have an anxious wait to discover if David Turnbull faces retrospective punishment - which could rule him out of next weekend's Old Firm game - for a kick at Aberdeen's Dylan McGeouch. (Daily Record)
Hearts striker Steven Naismith says the club will make "the right call" over whether to accept the Scottish Championship title trophy. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist will miss this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Aberdeen with a wrist injury that "doesn't look good", according to manager Micky Mellon. (Courier)
Dundee manager James McPake says there has been no fallout with former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam, who has been unable to command a starting place in recent weeks. (Courier)