Larne go into the game five points behind second-placed Glentoran after losing at Portadown on Tuesday

Danske Bank Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Larne Date: Friday, 23 April Venue: The Oval Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website

Glentoran and Larne will continue their battles to secure European football spots in Friday's Irish Premiership clash at the Oval which will be live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Fourth-placed Larne now trail the Glens by five points.

Keeper Conor Devlin is a Larne doubt after being forced off at Portadown.

The former Cliftonville man was withdrawn at half-time because of a hamstring issue and former Burnley and St Johnstone keeper Conor Mitchell could start on Friday evening.

David McDaid and Martin Randall may hope for Larne recalls after coming on as substitutes at Shamrock Park although the latter's heavy touch contributed to Lee Bonis' late Ports winner.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch says Friday's game - the clubs' final contest before the table is split - is now "massive" following Tuesday's "sucker punch" defeat.

"We've got to dust ourselves off. The Portadown game was a very tough pill to swallow because we dominated the game but we've got to get it over it very quickly," added Lynch.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott made defensive changes for the Solitude contest as defender Joe Crowe made his first start since December with Marcus Kane ruled out by injury and Luke McCullough rested.

Crowe produced an impressive display and will be in contention to retain a starting role.

The sides have not been separated in their three contests so far this season - at least during the 90 minutes - with their two Premiership meetings being drawn and Larne winning the County Antrim Shield contest on penalties.

"Larne and Glentoran are always tough games," said Glens first-team coach Kieran Harding.

"Both teams like to play football. They like to get it down and play. The games between us are always tight and we don't expect anything different on Friday night."