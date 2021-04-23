Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Harry Wilson has won 24 caps for Wales, scoring five goals

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy does not expect on-loan Liverpool players Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo to return to the Championship club next season.

Both attacking midfielders have been on season-long loans from the Premier League champions, where they have contracts lasting until 2023.

McCarthy also says striker Robert Glatzel, who is on loan at German club Mainz, will be able to leave permanently this summer.

"He's not for me," McCarthy said.

"Robert is available [for transfer]. I wouldn't have loaned him out [in January] otherwise."

Another Cardiff player out on loan is Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte, who has been with League One leaders Hull City since January.

"I've not seen much of him so we'll have to see what they want to do in terms of their recruitment," said McCarthy.

"He's been there all year and it looks like they'll get promoted, whether they want to keep him, I don't know.

"But whatever happens, whoever's at the club he'll be back for pre-season and we'll deal with it then."

McCarthy does not expect to have Wilson and Ojo reporting for pre-season with Cardiff in the summer, either as permanent or loan signings.

Former Bournemouth and Derby loanee Wilson has scored four goals in 36 appearances for the Bluebirds in this campaign, while ex-Rangers and Wolves player Ojo has five goals from 41 appearances.

Asked if the Liverpool pair could return next season, McCarthy said: "I don't think that will be the case.

"Harry has been at about four clubs [on loan] and he wants a home somewhere, he wants to play permanently somewhere, and so does Sheyi.

"Loaning them out next year they'd be in the last year of their contract. Liverpool are going to have to sort themselves out - that's nothing to do with us.

"Would I have them back? Yeah, of course, they're really good players. But I don't think it will happen."

Meanwhile, McCarthy has confirmed Cardiff defender and midfielder Tom Sang will miss the remaining three games of the season with a toe ligament injury.

Captain Sean Morrison is back in training after a calf injury but will not be fit to face Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday's home Championship fixture.

Striker Kieffer Moore is available despite being forced off during Tuesday's draw at Brentford.