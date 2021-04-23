Last updated on .From the section Newport

Matt Dolan has made 130 appearances for Newport County since joining from Yeovil in 2017

League Two: Exeter City v Newport County Venue : St James Park, Exeter Date : Saturday, 24 April Kick-off : 15:00 BST Coverage : Commentary on BBC Radio Wales 882/657 MW and updates on BBC Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Newport County manager Mike Flynn has called on his experienced players to go "above and beyond" to help the club reach the League Two play-offs.

County, who occupy the final play-off spot in seventh, have a crucial game at eighth-place Exeter City on Saturday.

Matt Dolan is back in contention after injury and Flynn knows old heads could be vital with four games left to play.

"They need to go above and beyond, not just concentrate on themselves, that's what a team is about," said Flynn.

"They need to help out their team mates who have never been in this position, you try and guide younger players.

"Then the younger players will try to do the extra few yards for the older players if needed.

"They've all got to come together as they have done all season, they have a good bond and hopefully we play well [against Exeter] and we get what we deserve."

Dolan's return from a head injury, will add to a core group of players, including Joss Labadie, Padraig Amond, Mickey Demetriou and Scott Bennett, who were part of the team who lost 1-0 to Tranmere in the play-off final at Wembley in 2019.

On that occasion County clinched their play-off place on the final day of that season with a draw at Morecambe.

But this time around they are the club being pursued, and Flynn believes the Saturday's match against Exeter, who could leapfrog his team with victory, is pivotal.

"I see it as I have all season, there are important games and tomorrow, because of the league position of us both, is even more important than anything we have had all season," said Flynn.

Flynn will make a late decision on whether Dolan returns to the starting line up, while striker Ryan Taylor will be assessed after having missed the 2-0 midweek win over Crawley.

County have also been boosted by defender Priestley Farquharson's earlier-than-expected return from an ankle ligament injury.

The former Connah's Quay Nomands player had been expected to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, but is now expected to feature in some of the remaining fixtures.

Mark O'Brien's 89th minute winner secured Newport's status as a League Two club back in 2017

The last time County won at Exeter was in March 2017, when a 1-0 victory helped Flynn mastermind the so-called "Great Escape".

County avoided relegation on the final day of that campaign with a famous 2-1 win over Notts County, having been 11 points adrift when Flynn took over earlier that month.

After the game, the celebration scenes at Rodney Parade involved Flynn's son Edward, who celebrates his sixth birthday on Friday.

And Flynn is keen for his players to deliver a win to extend the family festivities.

"Hopefully they will, otherwise the boys will be in Saturday night and Sunday morning," joked Flynn.