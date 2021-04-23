Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has welcomed skipper James Tavernier's timely return, but wants "more quality and intensity" from his side in their Scottish Cup last-eight tie at Ibrox.

Gerrard made seven changes for the 1-1 midweek Scottish Premiership draw away to St Johnstone.

The sides meet again on Sunday and Gerrard will restore key players as the new champions seek to add cup success.

"I want the performance to look very different," he said.

"The team will look different because I made a lot of changes in midweek with one eye on this game.

"Once the league was wrapped up, the Scottish Cup became our priority. You've obviously got to see the league games out and we want to remain unbeaten.

"We tried to pick a team to win the game in midweek, we didn't see the closing moments out in the right way and were punished, but it was a fair result."

Right-back Tavernier played an hour in Perth in his first game after two months out with a knee injury suffered on Europa League duty against Royal Antwerp.

The skipper was a "a bit stiff and tired" following his comeback match but will be integral to Rangers' hopes on Sunday, with understudy Nathan Patterson one of five Rangers players beginning a four-game ban for Covid-19 breaches.

"We're all delighted to have James back," said Gerrard. "It was a tough injury for him but he can't complain because I think it is the first one he has had.

"He has been big for us, his contribution this season has been mega and he has got a massive part to play from now until the end of the season."

Tavernier, meanwhile, has jokingly offered to play up front if it helps squeeze both himself and highly-rated 19-year-old Patterson into Gerrard's team in future.

"I've always wanted to play up front," said the 29-year-old, who has already scored 17 goals this season.

"I keep on saying to the gaffer when we're doing shooting drills that I'll play up front.

"Nathan's been a credit to himself. He's been working extremely hard. I've been very proud to see the progress he's been developing with this season. He can go all the way."