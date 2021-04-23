Mark Haughey and Danny Purkis in action during Linfield's 2-1 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park on 2 January

Irish Premiership: Glenavon v Linfield Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Venue: Mourneview Park Coverage: Live video stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says "the pressure is on Crusaders" as the two clubs aim to secure a top six Irish Premiership finish on Saturday.

The Crues sit sixth in the table, one point above the Lurgan Blues, going into the final round of fixtures before the top and bottom half split.

Crusaders are away to Dungannon at 15:00 BST, with Glenavon hosting Linfield in the day's 17:30 game.

"They are expected to win and expected to be in the top six," said Hamilton.

"The pressure is on them - they are favourites and they are in the driving seat. By the time our boys go out to play they can go out, give it their all and see where it takes them," added the Glenavon boss.

Hamilton and his charges may take some confidence from the fact that basement side Swifts beat Stephen Baxter's men 2-1 when they last visited Stangmore Park on 23 March.

For their part, Glenavon have lost to leaders Linfield in both of their previous top-flight meetings during the present campaign.

The Mourneview Park club have won four and drawn three of their last eight outings, their sole reverse in that sequence a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Crues at Seaview on 16 April.

'Looking for Dungannon to do us a favour'

"We have been going well given the schedule we have had. We have been playing Saturday-Tuesday for the last 10 weeks or so, so that takes its toll," said Glenavon central defender Colin Coates.

"In that game against Crusaders everything that could go wrong did go wrong but now the finishing line is in sight and we are targeting picking up as many points as possible as we try to qualify for Europe.

"We have an outside chance as we need Dungannon to do us a favour by beating Linfield, so things are not in our favour, it is very much out of our hands.

"If we don't make the top six, then seventh is our next aim to try and make the European play-offs, plus we want to do well in the Irish Cup. Both competitions offer an avenue into Europe."

Linfield 'definitely the best team'

Glenavon's opponents on Saturday enjoy a 10-point advantage at the top of the table and are now hot favourites to retain the Gibson Cup.

"When you are 10 points clear, you are definitely the best team in the league. There are no arguments about that," added the ex-Crusaders captain.

"The league is very competitive so the position they are in shows how good a squad they have - all the attacking threat they possess and they are solid at the back.

"David Healy will be happy with where they are at and they will want to tie up the league quickly."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Ballymena United entertain Coleraine in the derby game at the Warden Street Showgrounds, Cliftonville ar at home to Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town play Portadown.