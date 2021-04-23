Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gemma Bonner joined Manchester City from Liverpool in June 2018

Defender Gemma Bonner has left Manchester City to join American side Racing Louisville on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old England international scored 11 goals in 69 appearances for Women's Super League outfit City after joining from Liverpool in June 2018.

National Women's Soccer League side Louisville start their season in May.

"I believe that the time is now right for the next chapter in my football journey and I am looking forward to the challenge," Bonner told City's website. external-link

