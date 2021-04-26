Brechin have been in the league since 1929-30

Two weeks away from a scheduled Pyramid Play-off semi-final first leg and Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts still do not know whether the game will go ahead.

Both sides have been declared champions in their respective qualifying competitions - the Highland League for Brora and Lowland League for Kelty - for a second season running.

But the SPFL postponed the play-offs last season as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - and has still to sanction this campaign's climax, which would normally result in the winners of that tie facing the side finishing bottom of League 2 over two legs.

The problem this season is that Kelty were declared champions after playing only 13 of their scheduled 32 games and Brora managed a mere three of 16 after pandemic lockdowns.

Brechin City, currently 11 points adrift at the bottom of the fourth tier, have written to the SPFL board to say it would be "fundamentally unfair" to force them into a play-off as a result.

Their chairman, Ken Ferguson, had resigned from that decision-making body to fight his side's cause and the Angus club have proposed an alternative - awarding Brora and Kelty places in an enlarged division.

A decision has already been delayed twice, but with one expected this week, Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is among those calling on Brora and Kelty be given the chance of promotion.

Cove have progressed from Highland League champions to League 1 promotion contenders this season and Hartley told BBC Scotland: "If you look at the Highland League clubs and the Lowland League clubs, they are ambitious.

"What's the point of playing if they are not getting the opportunity to try to get promoted? You can't have it two years running that have no relegation and no play-off for the teams in the pyramid."

'If they are better teams, let's get them in' - analysis

Former Hearts and St Johnstone winger Allan Preston

"I feel heart sorry for Kelty and Brora Rangers. It's incredible. How can we not get a decision? What are they waiting on?

"If Brechin are last in the league, they should be playing a play-off.

"Let's give Brora and Kelty, who are spending a lot of money by the way and not given the opportunity last year, the opportunity to show if they are better than Brechin or whoever finishes bottom.

"We want to better our game and, if they are better, they deserve to come in. We've seen it with Edinburgh City coming in that way and with Cove Rangers - they are better than what's at the bottom of League 2. So why not get them in?"

Former Hearts and Scotland manager Craig Levein

"It is the SFA and the SPFL and I believe they have different viewpoints on this, but surely it is an SPFL competition. It doesn't make sense to me why the SFA would have an input.

"If the SPFL declares that it doesn't recognise both Brora and Kelty because of what's happened this season and how many games they've played, surely it will be status quo."