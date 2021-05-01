Wycombe Wanderers v Bournemouth

WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|44
|28
|9
|7
|69
|33
|36
|93
|2
|Watford
|44
|26
|10
|8
|61
|28
|33
|88
|3
|Brentford
|44
|22
|15
|7
|74
|41
|33
|81
|4
|Bournemouth
|44
|22
|11
|11
|73
|43
|30
|77
|5
|Swansea
|44
|22
|11
|11
|54
|36
|18
|77
|6
|Barnsley
|44
|23
|8
|13
|56
|46
|10
|77
|7
|Reading
|44
|19
|12
|13
|59
|48
|11
|69
|8
|Cardiff
|44
|17
|13
|14
|61
|48
|13
|64
|9
|Middlesbrough
|44
|18
|9
|17
|54
|49
|5
|63
|10
|QPR
|44
|17
|11
|16
|52
|54
|-2
|62
|11
|Luton
|43
|17
|9
|17
|39
|48
|-9
|60
|12
|Millwall
|44
|14
|17
|13
|42
|45
|-3
|59
|13
|Stoke
|44
|14
|15
|15
|48
|50
|-2
|57
|14
|Preston
|44
|16
|7
|21
|45
|55
|-10
|55
|15
|Blackburn
|44
|14
|11
|19
|59
|51
|8
|53
|16
|Birmingham
|44
|13
|13
|18
|35
|52
|-17
|52
|17
|Nottm Forest
|44
|12
|15
|17
|36
|43
|-7
|51
|18
|Bristol City
|44
|15
|6
|23
|44
|61
|-17
|51
|19
|Coventry
|44
|13
|12
|19
|42
|59
|-17
|51
|20
|Huddersfield
|44
|12
|11
|21
|47
|68
|-21
|47
|21
|Derby
|44
|11
|10
|23
|32
|53
|-21
|43
|22
|Rotherham
|43
|11
|6
|26
|42
|58
|-16
|39
|23
|Sheff Wed
|44
|12
|9
|23
|37
|58
|-21
|39
|24
|Wycombe
|44
|9
|10
|25
|35
|69
|-34
|37
