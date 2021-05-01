Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston15:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Aberdeen

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers35296081126993
2Celtic352110473254873
3Hibernian351781047341359
4Aberdeen351411103432253
5Livingston35128154149-844
6St Johnstone351011143542-741
7St Mirren351110143340-743
8Dundee Utd351012133046-1642
9Motherwell35118163451-1741
10Kilmarnock3595213849-1132
11Ross County3586212964-3530
12Hamilton3569203162-3127
View full Scottish Premiership table

