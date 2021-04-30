Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte scored the winner in Sunday's Carabao Cup final but was an unused substitute against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will monitor defenders Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Gary Cahill, all of whom are recovering from injuries.

Connor Wickham and Nathan Ferguson are back in light training but are not yet ready to return.

Manchester City defender John Stones serves the second game of a three-match domestic ban, with Aymeric Laporte set to replace him.

Ilkay Gundogan was hurt by a heavy tackle in midweek but should be fit.

Squad rotation is likely to see Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres return to the starting line-up for City, who will be crowned champions if they win at Selhurst Park and Manchester United lose to Liverpool a day later.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City produced a superb performance to beat Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

I'd expect City to make wholesale changes for this game, before Tuesday's second leg against PSG, but the quality in their squad should make up for any lack of familiarity if the starting XI have not played together much before.

Win at Selhurst Park, and a third Premier League title in four years will be Pep Guardiola's if Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday. Whether that happens this weekend or not, it is just a matter of time before City wrap things up.

Palace have not signed off for the summer just yet - we saw that on Monday with the way they played well, and went ahead, against Leicester before being undone in the second half.

But the Eagles are safe - or as good as safe anyhow. They have got 38 points and they are not going to be caught by Fulham or West Brom.

Prediction: 0-2

Pep Guardiola's side also won 11 consecutive Premier League away games in 2017, though that run ended with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost 13 of the past 17 Premier League meetings, failing to score on 10 occasions (W2, D2).

Manchester City's most recent defeat at Selhurst Park was by 2-1 on 6 April 2015.

They are unbeaten in their subsequent six matches there, including five Premier League fixtures (W5, D1).

Crystal Palace

The Eagles could lose three consecutive league games for the first time this season - this is the sixth occasion they have suffered back-to-back top-flight defeats in the current campaign.

Crystal Palace have won just two of their 23 Premier League matches against sides at the top of the table (D4, L17), with both of those victories coming against Chelsea.

Roy Hodgson's side have conceded 25 top-flight home goals this season, a total exceeded only by Newcastle and West Brom.

Hodgson has never won a Premier League home game against Manchester City as a manager (D3, L3), though he has won three away fixtures against them.

Wilfried Zaha's total of 10 league goals equals his highest figure in a single season, set in 2018-19.

Zaha has failed to score in all 12 of his league and cup appearances against Manchester City.

