Everton v Aston Villa

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice in Everton's last home game against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Everton defender Michael Keane has recovered from the hamstring strain which caused him to miss the win at Arsenal.

Midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain long-term absentees.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is still out with the shin problem that has plagued him since February.

Midfielder Morgan Sanson and winger Trezeguet are both sidelined with knee injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa found a very late equaliser against West Brom last time out but the worry for Dean Smith's side is that they have started leaking goals.

At the other end, Jack Grealish's absence through injury hasn't helped but Villa's season has petered out and I fancy Everton here.

Last week's win over Arsenal was massive for the Toffees. They still only have an outside chance of making the top four, but at least they are in the mix.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 205th league meeting between Everton and Aston Villa, making it the most played fixture in English top-flight history.

It's the latest first meeting between two sides in an English top-flight season since 1987-88.

Villa have gone nine games without a win at Goodison Park since a 3-2 Premier League victory in December 2008 (D5, L4).

Everton

Everton have only won once in their past nine home league matches (D3, L5).

Defeat on Saturday would be a club record-equalling eighth at home in a 38-game Premier League season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored three times in his last 16 Premier League appearances, following a run of 11 goals in his first 11 games this season.

Richarlison has scored 32 goals in 99 top-flight games for Everton.

Aston Villa