Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion15:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton defender Ben White holds out his arm
Brighton's Ben White played every league minute for Leeds United last season as they won the Championship

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Ben White returns from suspension to face his former club.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is struggling with a tight calf, while forward Percy Tau has returned to training after a hamstring problem.

Leeds United winger Raphinha remains out with a hip injury, but forward Rodrigo has overcome a muscle issue.

Club captain Liam Cooper serves the final game of a three-match ban for his red card versus Manchester City.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I watched Brighton win at Elland Road in January and I'd argue the Seagulls haven't played better than that very often this season.

Graham Potter's side stood up to Leeds that day and in the end they won comfortably - although typically they only scored once.

I am glad to hear this week's guest Ben is a Brighton fan, and I just hope I don't upset him with my prediction for this one.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher

Leeds have played more matches at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium without winning than any other venue in their history (D2, L4).
Since going 2-0 up in their first game there in 2011 (a 3-3 draw), Leeds haven't been ahead in any of their subsequent five visits.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton have won seven of their past eight league games against Leeds United.
  • Leeds have lost four consecutive league games at Brighton without scoring.
  • Leeds United's last away victory at Brighton was by 3-0 in League One at the Withdean Stadium in November 2009.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won just two Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium this season.
  • However, they have kept five clean sheets in their past seven home games.
  • The Seagulls have failed to score in their last three fixtures despite attempting 51 shots.
  • Neal Maupay has four goals in five league appearances against Leeds, including the winner at Elland Road earlier this season.

Leeds United

  • Leeds are unbeaten in six Premier League games, their best top-flight run since November 2001 (W3, D3).
  • They have won nine of their 10 games against the Premier League's current bottom seven, with the only defeat coming at home to Brighton in January.
  • Illan Meslier, at 21 years and 52 days, became the youngest goalkeeper to reach 10 Premier League clean sheets in a season after he kept out Manchester United last weekend.
  • Patrick Bamford has scored nine of his 14 Premier League goals away from home this season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd331910464352967
3Leicester33195960382262
4Chelsea331610751312058
5West Ham331671053431055
6Liverpool33159955391654
7Tottenham331581056381853
8Everton32157104440452
9Leeds33145145050047
10Arsenal33137134437746
11Aston Villa32136134637945
12Wolves33118143245-1341
13Crystal Palace32108143454-2038
14Burnley3399153045-1536
15Southampton32106164058-1836
16Newcastle3399153654-1836
17Brighton33713133339-634
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom33510183064-3425
20Sheff Utd3352261856-3817
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport