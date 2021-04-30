Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

TEAM NEWS
Brighton defender Ben White returns from suspension to face his former club.
Midfielder Adam Lallana is struggling with a tight calf, while forward Percy Tau has returned to training after a hamstring problem.
Leeds United winger Raphinha remains out with a hip injury, but forward Rodrigo has overcome a muscle issue.
Club captain Liam Cooper serves the final game of a three-match ban for his red card versus Manchester City.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I watched Brighton win at Elland Road in January and I'd argue the Seagulls haven't played better than that very often this season.
Graham Potter's side stood up to Leeds that day and in the end they won comfortably - although typically they only scored once.
I am glad to hear this week's guest Ben is a Brighton fan, and I just hope I don't upset him with my prediction for this one.
Prediction: 1-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brighton have won seven of their past eight league games against Leeds United.
- Leeds have lost four consecutive league games at Brighton without scoring.
- Leeds United's last away victory at Brighton was by 3-0 in League One at the Withdean Stadium in November 2009.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have won just two Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium this season.
- However, they have kept five clean sheets in their past seven home games.
- The Seagulls have failed to score in their last three fixtures despite attempting 51 shots.
- Neal Maupay has four goals in five league appearances against Leeds, including the winner at Elland Road earlier this season.
Leeds United
- Leeds are unbeaten in six Premier League games, their best top-flight run since November 2001 (W3, D3).
- They have won nine of their 10 games against the Premier League's current bottom seven, with the only defeat coming at home to Brighton in January.
- Illan Meslier, at 21 years and 52 days, became the youngest goalkeeper to reach 10 Premier League clean sheets in a season after he kept out Manchester United last weekend.
- Patrick Bamford has scored nine of his 14 Premier League goals away from home this season.