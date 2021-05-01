Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: Balmoor Stadium

Peterhead v Forfar Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21117338152340
2Cove Rangers21106528161236
3Airdrieonians2010283124732
4Falkirk209562822632
5Montrose207672830-227
6East Fife209382629-330
7Peterhead209292122-129
8Dumbarton2064101120-922
9Clyde2062122337-1420
10Forfar2035121433-1914
View full Scottish League One table

