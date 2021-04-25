Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann scores twice in key win

Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Villarreal
Barcelona have won six of their past seven league and cup games

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Barcelona drew level on points with second-placed Real Madrid by beating Villarreal in an incident-packed game.

Villarreal took the lead through Samuel Chukwueze's composed finish before Griezmann equalised moments later with a quality finish.

The France forward then pounced on a poor back pass by Juan Foyth, on loan from Tottenham, to put Barca ahead.

Villarreal's Manu Trigueros was sent off for a foul on Lionel Messi.

The result put Barcelona two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who are away to Athletic Bilbao in the late game on Sunday (20:00 BST).

Ronald Koeman's side, who were 12 points off the top earlier in the season, have one game in hand on Real Madrid.

One of Barca's remaining six league games is at home to Atletico on 8 May.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Asenjo
  • 8Foyth
  • 3AlbiolBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPérez Martínezat 89'minutes
  • 4TorresBooked at 74mins
  • 18MorenoSubstituted forEstupiñánat 60'minutes
  • 11ChukwuezeSubstituted forPinoat 89'minutes
  • 25CapoueSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 76'minutes
  • 5Parejo
  • 14Trigueros MuñozBooked at 65mins
  • 7Moreno
  • 17AlcácerSubstituted forCoquelinat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 13Rulli
  • 15Estupiñán
  • 19Coquelin
  • 21Costa
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 24Pedraza
  • 30Pino
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28MinguezaBooked at 90mins
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 82minsSubstituted forAraujoat 88'minutes
  • 2DestSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 64'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDembéléat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Barcelona 2.

  3. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Foyth following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar replaces Raúl Albiol.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Yeremi Pino replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araujo replaces Sergio Busquets.

  12. Post update

    Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball following a fast break.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid32227359203973
2Real Madrid33218456243271
3Barcelona32225576294771
4Sevilla33224749252470
5Real Sociedad321311850341650
6Real Betis33148114245-350
7Villarreal331213850381249
8Granada32126144053-1342
9Celta Vigo331011124450-641
10Osasuna331010133039-940
11Ath Bilbao31911113933638
12Levante33911133846-838
13Cádiz33910142849-2137
14Valencia33812134148-736
15Getafe33810152639-1334
16Alavés33710162849-2131
17Elche33612152949-2030
18Real Valladolid32514132943-1429
19Huesca33512163150-1927
20Eibar32411172345-2223
View full Spanish La Liga table

