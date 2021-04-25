Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona have won six of their past seven league and cup games

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Barcelona drew level on points with second-placed Real Madrid by beating Villarreal in an incident-packed game.

Villarreal took the lead through Samuel Chukwueze's composed finish before Griezmann equalised moments later with a quality finish.

The France forward then pounced on a poor back pass by Juan Foyth, on loan from Tottenham, to put Barca ahead.

Villarreal's Manu Trigueros was sent off for a foul on Lionel Messi.

The result put Barcelona two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who are away to Athletic Bilbao in the late game on Sunday (20:00 BST).

Ronald Koeman's side, who were 12 points off the top earlier in the season, have one game in hand on Real Madrid.

One of Barca's remaining six league games is at home to Atletico on 8 May.