Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Barcelona drew level on points with second-placed Real Madrid by beating Villarreal in an incident-packed game.
Villarreal took the lead through Samuel Chukwueze's composed finish before Griezmann equalised moments later with a quality finish.
The France forward then pounced on a poor back pass by Juan Foyth, on loan from Tottenham, to put Barca ahead.
Villarreal's Manu Trigueros was sent off for a foul on Lionel Messi.
The result put Barcelona two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who are away to Athletic Bilbao in the late game on Sunday (20:00 BST).
Ronald Koeman's side, who were 12 points off the top earlier in the season, have one game in hand on Real Madrid.
One of Barca's remaining six league games is at home to Atletico on 8 May.
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Asenjo
- 8Foyth
- 3AlbiolBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPérez Martínezat 89'minutes
- 4TorresBooked at 74mins
- 18MorenoSubstituted forEstupiñánat 60'minutes
- 11ChukwuezeSubstituted forPinoat 89'minutes
- 25CapoueSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 76'minutes
- 5Parejo
- 14Trigueros MuñozBooked at 65mins
- 7Moreno
- 17AlcácerSubstituted forCoquelinat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 13Rulli
- 15Estupiñán
- 19Coquelin
- 21Costa
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 24Pedraza
- 30Pino
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 28MinguezaBooked at 90mins
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 5BusquetsBooked at 82minsSubstituted forAraujoat 88'minutes
- 2DestSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 64'minutes
- 18Alba
- 10Messi
- 7GriezmannBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDembéléat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Araujo
- 11Dembélé
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Barcelona 2.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Booking
Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Foyth following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar replaces Raúl Albiol.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Yeremi Pino replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araujo replaces Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona).
Post update
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Post update
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball following a fast break.
